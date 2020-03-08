Cassata strike condemns AC Milan to Genoa defeat

AC Milan were beaten 2-1 by Genoa in an empty Stadio San Siro due to the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Italy.

Goran Pandev put the visitors ahead just seven minutes in, then Francesco Cassata doubled the lead before the break. Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one back late on, but the Rossoblu held on to grab a huge three points.

On a day which began with Lombardia put into lockdown with inhabitants unable to leave the region, or anyone allowed to enter, there were even doubts over the game taking place due to the lockdown.

It was played and Milan lost to Genoa for the first time in six matches, with the Grifone last winning at the San Siro in April 2015, and their fourth the last 50 games at the famous stadium.

As a result, Milan remain seventh in the Serie A standings, with Genoa level with Lecce in 17th position on 25 points.

It was Genoa who took an early lead when Antonio Sanabria got free of Theo Hernandez on the right and swung the ball into Pandev who slotted home.

The former Inter man had another effort just off target minutes later, then at the other end Ibrahimovic was denied by Mattia Perin.

Ibrahimovic and Hakan Calhanoglu combined once more, but Perin was the hero in goal for Genoa once again.

Just before the break Genoa doubled their lead, when Davide Biraschi managed to get in behind Theo, and his cross was flicked on by Lasse Schone into the path of Cassata to turn into the empty net.

It took until just after the hour mark for Milan to have an decent effort on goal, but Ibrahimovic’s acrobatic effort was off target.

Giacomo Bonaventura tried his luck from close to the halfway line, but it was no trouble for Perin.

Milan did have the ball in the back of the net when it fell into the path of Ibrahimovic, following a Bonaventura long shot, and the Swede made no mistake from close range.

Ibrahimovic went close with a header, and Bonaventura had a thunderous strike blocked by Andrea Masiello.