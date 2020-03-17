Catanzaro predicted Coronavirus in tribute to star striker

A banner dedicated to Catanzaro striker Giorgio Corona back in the 2000s has become prophetic in light of the latest Coronavirus outbreak.

The 45-year-old played for the southern Italian club from 2003 until 2006 in Serie C1 as well as Serie B and he earned a cult following among the supporters thanks to scoring 49 goals in 106 league games.

Corona posted a photo on his Facebook page with a banner held by the Catanzaro fans which said, “Infected by the Corona virus.”

The Sicilian-born forward was hero to the Calabrese club, but with the benefit of hindsight, the banner has taken on a different meaning.

Corona was a journeyman striker that predominantly played in Italy’s lower divisions but he rose his way up the ranks to make his Serie A debut with Catania at the age of 32 in 2006.

He scored seven goals in 32 matches with the Etnei in 2006/07 but dropped down to Serie B with Mantova for the following season.