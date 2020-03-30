Commisso: Big chance Serie A season is over

Fiorentina President Rocco Commisso has stated there’s a big chance the current Serie A season is already over.

Serie A representatives will meet with UEFA on Wednesday to discuss how to proceed with the rest of the season, as reports suggest the campaign could be completed over the summer or scrapped altogether.

“We can’t train right now,” Commisso told Gr Parlamento. “Hopefully we will be able to soon, but [the pandemic] isn’t over yet.

“We can’t look too far ahead as we don’t know when there will be no new cases.

“I hope that it doesn’t reach the South, where there aren’t the resources of the North.

“We are being positive, but not entirely as there are people in Italy that aren’t working. The economy is destroyed.

“The good thing about this trauma is that everyone has come together. Fiorentina have become stronger on a human level.

“There is a big chance the season won’t end. We must continue, even though it’s possible we won’t play another game this season.”