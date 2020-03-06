Cristiano Ronaldo guarantees Juventus will be at their best against Inter

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are ready to host Inter at the Allianz Stadium this Sunday evening.

The Portuguese is back working with his teammates in Turin after having to leave due to a family emergency as his mother, Dolores, suffered a stroke in midweek.

“Our best it’s [sic] guaranteed,” the forward wrote on Instagram.

The post was completed with a photo of him in training, giving two thumbs up to the camera, along with other snaps of him being put through some drills.

The Derby d’Italia will, finally, take place in Turin one week after its original date, though there won’t be any fans present due to measures taken that will see Serie A games played behind closed doors until April 3 at the earliest.