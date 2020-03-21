Douglas Costa follows lead of Juventus teammates and leaves Italy

Juventus forward Douglas Costa has become the latest Juventus player to leave the country prior to the end of his 14-day coronavirus quarantine period.

Gonzalo Higuain was the first Bianconeri player to leave the country earlier this week, with Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira quickly following suit and departing Italy.

The moves have raised questions and concerns by many within the country, and they will no doubt continue following word that Douglas Costa has been given permission to return to Brazil.

Daniel Rugani became the first Juventus player to test positive for the virus on March 11, and as a result 121 members of the club including players, staff and President Andrea Agnelli went into what many believed was supposed to be a 14-day quarantine period.

Since then Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the virus, with Paulo Dybala becoming the third player on Saturday.

Despite the uproar Juventus insist all of their members have only gone into ‘voluntary’ self-isolation, making them eligible to leave.