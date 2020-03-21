Dybala latest Juventus player to test positive for coronavirus

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala confirmed via Instagram that both he and his girlfriend have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Argentine denied reports out of Chile, Italy and Argentina in recent days that he had come down with the virus, but now becomes the third Bianconeri player to test positive after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala wrote on his Instagram account.

“Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”

Juventus also confirmed the news on their official website, stating the striker has been in isolation since March 11.

“Paulo Dybala has undergone medical tests that revealed a positive result for Coronavirus-COVID19,” read a statement.

“He has been in voluntary home isolation since Wednesday 11 March. He will continue to be monitored, following the usual regime. He is well and is asymptomatic.”

Dybala’s positive test raises further questions as to why Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira and Douglas Costa were allowed to leave the country prior to the end of their 14-day quarantine period.