England light up Wembley Stadium as show of support for Italy

Wembley Stadium’s arch was lit up in green, white and red on Friday night as a sign of solidarity with Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Azzurri were scheduled to play the Three Lions in a friendly aimed at preparing the two countries for Euro 2020, but the match was postponed – along with most leagues around the world – due to the outbreak of the disease.

In a show of solidarity with Italy – where 9,134 people have died so far – England lit the arch of the famous stadium in green, white and red for the 90 minutes during which the match would have been played.

We may not be sharing the pitch tonight @azzurri, but we stand together and united in this difficult time ?????????#StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/avatfpEBQy — England (@England) March 27, 2020

“We may not be sharing the pitch tonight @azzurri, but we stand together and united in this difficult time. #StayHomeSaveLives”, England’s official Twitter account wrote.

“Well said @England, thank you. We’ll win this match together! #StayHomeSaveLives”,” responded the Azzurri.

Friday saw Italy record the higehest number of deaths recorded in a single day with 969 deaths.