Euro 2020 postponed until 2021

Euro 2020 postponed until 2021
Date: 17th March 2020 at 3:25pm
Written by:

UEFA have decided that the European Championship will no longer be played in 2020, instead moving it back a year to 2021.

The coronavirus’ outbreak has put European football on hold, leaving UEFA to make the decision.

European football’s governing body held a videoconference on Tuesday to decide how to manage things, and the postponement of Euro 2020 makes space for the 2019/20 season to be finished over the summer.

Moving the competition to 2021 does present some other problems though, given that FIFA had planned to hold their new 24-team Club World Cup then, yet a solution is expected to be reached between FIFA and UEFA.

The plan is also for the tournament to be organised with the same format and across 12 cities when it is eventually held.

 

Related articles