Euro 2020 set to be pushed back until 2021

UEFA are set to meet on Tuesday to discuss how to respond to the coronavirus’ continued spread throughout Europe.

Football has already been heavily affected by the illness, with Serie A being suspended and European competitions now being thrown into doubt.

Now L’Equipe are reporting that UEFA will announces on Tuesday that this summer’s scheduled European Championship will be pushed back by a year until the summer of 2021.

This will allow for the Europa League and Champions League to be postponed and be played over the summer of 2020.

That decision won’t be made easily though as FIFA are planning to schedule a revamped Club World Cup at the same time, as well as it interfering with the planned UEFA Nations League.

La Liga have followed Serie A in suspending the season.

Juventus’ Champions League meeting with Lyon next week and Manchester City’s against Real Madrid have already been postponed, meaning the competition has been put on hold