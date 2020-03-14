Euro 2020 should be postponed says UEFA executive member

FIFA council and UEFA executive member Evelina Christillin believes Euro 2020 should be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All of Europe’s top leagues have been stopped due to the virus, and with the tournament set to start on June 12, there won’t be enough time to complete the seasons.

A meeting is planned for Tuesday where it is expected the postponement will be made official, but for the time being Christillin made it clear she would be favourable to having league campaigns finish and pushing back the Euros.

“There have been no delays,” Christillin told Il Mattino. “UEFA are a federation and as a result cannot act in unilateral fashion.

“I can’t interpret the thoughts of [Aleksandar] Seferin or others in the executive chamber, but I do believe it is opportune to let the leagues and European competitions finish and thus postpone the Euros by a year.”