FIGC president Gravina: If a player tested positive for Coronavirus, the Serie A season could be suspended

Serie A could yet have more obstacle to overcome due to the coronavirus, up to and including a possible suspension of the season should a player test positive.

A number of games have been postponed in recent weeks due to the virus’ continued spread across Italy.

But things appear to be getting back on track this weekend, with all of the fixtures from round 26 that weren’t played set to finally be fulfilled between Sunday and Monday.

FIGC president Gabriele Gravina, though, has commented that the interruptions may not be finished yet.

“In the case that a player tested positive for Coronavirus, we cannot exclude suspending the season,” Gravina said to Rai.

“At the moment we can’t exclude anything.”