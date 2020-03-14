Fiorentina confirm three more positive coronavirus cases

German Pezzella and Patrick Cutrone are the latest Fiorentina players to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

La Viola confirmed on Friday that forward Dusan Vlahovic had the illness, and the club’s physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli joined those who have tested positive on Saturday.

COVID-19: MORE POSITIVE TESTS

ACF Fiorentina announces that footballers Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella and physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli also underwent tests, as they were showing some symptoms. All 3 resulted positive and are in good health at their homes in Florence. pic.twitter.com/V1Ru70irMK — ACF Fiorentina English ? (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 14, 2020

The club have explained that all are “in good health at their homes in Florence”.