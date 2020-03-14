Fiorentina confirm three more positive coronavirus cases

Fiorentina confirm three more positive coronavirus cases
Conor Clancy Date: 14th March 2020 at 3:48pm
Written by:

German Pezzella and Patrick Cutrone are the latest Fiorentina players to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

La Viola confirmed on Friday that forward Dusan Vlahovic had the illness, and the club’s physiotherapist Stefano Dainelli joined those who have tested positive on Saturday.

The club have explained that all are “in good health at their homes in Florence”.

 

Related articles