Fiorentina forward tests positive for coronavirus

Dusan Vlahovic has become the first Fiorentina player to test positive for the coronavirus.

A number of Serie A players have tested positive for the virus in recent days, including Daniele Rugani at Juventus and five Sampdoria players.

ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Dusan Vlahovic has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at home and currently does not have any symptoms. ?? https://t.co/EESWBwVUls pic.twitter.com/KgEOX9FWic — ACF Fiorentina English ? (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 13, 2020

“Fiorentina can confirm that Dusan Vlahovic has tested positive for the coronavirus,” Fiorentina said in a statement on Friday evening.

“The player is currently asymptomatic and at home.

“The club are activating all isolation procedures at this time, starting with all of the people who have had contact with the player.”

After weeks of seeing fixtures postponed and interfered with, Serie A has been suspended due to the outbreak.

Italy, additionally, has been put on lockdown with residents urged to stay at home at all times.