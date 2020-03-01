Fonseca heaps praise on Roma forwards

Roma coach Paulo Fonseca lauded his forwards following their 4-3 victory over Cagliari on Sunday evening, especially Nikola Kalinic who made a rare start in place of Edin Dzeko.

The results sees Roma narrow the gap to three points again after their main rivals for a Champions League spot, Atalanta, had thrashed Lecce 7-2 earlier in the day.

“Kalinic had a fantastic game,” Fonseca told the press.

“Dzeko was very tired after Thursday’s game so I selected Nikola [Kalinic]. We’ll see how they both are for the next game.”

The Giallorossi coach was also quick to applaud Justin Kluivert following his performance, scoring one and coming close on another occasion when he was denied by the woodwork.

“I’ve no doubt that he [Justin Kluivert] can become a great player,” Fonseca added.”

“I have no doubts about it [Kluivert being great] but he needs to grow mentally. He’s got to improve his mentality.”