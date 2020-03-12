Gabbiadini tests positive for coronavirus and urges people to stay at home

Manolo Gabbiadini has become the second Serie A player to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Juventus’ Daniele Rugani was confirmed to have had the illness on Wednesday, though the Italian defender is asymptomatic.

Sampdoria’s Gabbiadini confirmed that he too had tested positive on Thursday.

“I also tested positive for coronavirus,” he wrote on Twitter.

Sono risultato positivo anche io al Coronavirus. Voglio ringraziare tutti quelli che mi hanno scritto, mi sono arrivati già tantissimi messaggi. Ci tengo comunque a dirvi che sto bene, quindi non preoccupatevi. Seguite tutti le norme, restate a casa e tutto si risolverà. ? pic.twitter.com/YIa9knMAK8 — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) March 12, 2020

“I want to thank everyone who has written to me, so many messages have already arrived.

“I want to tell you that I’m fine, so don’t worry.

“Follow all the rules, stay home and everything will work out.”

After weeks of seeing fixtures postponed and interfered with, Serie A has been suspended due to the outbreak.

Italy, additionally, has been put on lockdown with residents urged to stay at home at all times.