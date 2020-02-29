Gattuso: Victory Over Torino Not Turning Point for Napoli

Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso has said that the 2-1 win against Torino on Saturday night was not a turning point for his team and he had trouble motivating his players.

Since replacing his former coach at AC Milan Carlo Ancelotti at the helm of the Ciucciarelli, the 42-year-old has won nine out of fifteen competitive matches, but he has concerns about the performances.

“It’s not a turning point,” Gattuso told the press. “We have to be happy, there was so much fear on my part.

“I think I gave the players headaches, they were a jackhammer of a team to convince of the difficulty of the game.

“We didn’t start well, then I didn’t liked the goal conceded at the end. We have to work and in the end we will sum it up.”

Napoli face Inter in the Coppa Italia semi-final, then Barcelona in the Champions League in the middle of March, and Gattuso wants his players to be in peak condition for those big games.

“Now we have goals ahead, we play a lot to play for against Inter on Thursday,” he added.

“Then we have Barcelona, we must give our all, and we want to get the best out of it. We want to play all of the remaining games at our best.”