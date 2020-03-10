Germany-Italy behind closed doors

Italy’s friendly with Germany on March 31 will be played behind closed doors according to the German Federation.

The Azzurri are scheduled to play against England at Wembley on March 27 before taking on the Germans in Nuremberg four days later.

While no restrictions regarding the trip England have been announced, Italy’s match with Germany will be played behind closed doors.

The decision comes after Bavaria announced that public events with more than 1,000 people have been banned until the middle of April.

Last week local authorities in Nuremberg had asked for the match to be called off as a large number of Italian fans were expected to make the trip, however the match will go forward without fans.