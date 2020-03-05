Germany-Italy in Nuremberg could be called off

Italy’s planned friendly against Germany on March 31 may be called off by the Mayor of Nuremberg due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Azzurri are scheduled to play four friendlies before their first Euro 2020 game on June 12 against Turkey, the first of which would be against England in London on March 27.

After that is a match against Germany in Nuremberg on March 31, but local authorities are pushing to have the match called off due to the coronavirus outbreak according to Bild.

Numerous fans from northern Italy are expected to travel for the contest, but with the area being hit hard by the virus, it appears the match may not take place.

“Given the information that we have at this time, the city of Nuremberg in in favour of cancelling the game between the two countries,” said a spokesperson for the local government.

“We would expect that countless fans would come from the areas at risk in northern Italy.”

A decision on whether the match will take place is expected to be made by March 11.