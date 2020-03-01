Government decree puts Round 27’s Serie A matches in doubt

All sporting events in coronavirus-affected regions have been suspended until March 8 after a new decree by the Italian government, throwing the Serie A schedule into further disarray.

The news means that all games in the regions of Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia and the cities of Savona and Pesaro-Urbino will either be played behind closed doors or postponed.

As a result Atalanta-Lazio, Bologna-Juventus, Inter-Sassuolo and Hellas Verona-Napoli will be affected, with clubs seemingly no longer willing to play behind closed doors after Lega Serie A’s decision to postpone this weekend’s matches to May 13.

That was made apparent with Sampdoria-Hellas Verona, as local authorities announced the match was scheduled to be played behind closed doors on Monday.

However Lega Serie A stepped in and announced the match had been rescheduled to May 13, joining the other postponed Week 26 fixtures.

Thus with several Serie A clubs announcing their displeasure at the handling of the situation, an extraordinary meeting featuring all 20 sides will be held in Rome on Wednesday in an attempt to get everyone on the same page.