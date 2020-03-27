Gravina: Serie A will have a winner decided this season

Gabriele Gravina, FIGC president, has hinted that a Serie A winner will be settled on this season one way or another.

It remains to be seen if the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign can or will be played out due to the coronavirus crisis, but the 66-year-old believes that a Scudetto will be awarded regardless of what happens.

“There’s a plan that is taking priority,” Gravina told Sky Sport Italia.

“We all want to finish the season on the pitch. We’re in contact with FIFA to discuss contract extensions if we need to go beyond June 30.

“We have to find a solution and the ideal one is to play until July 30. We must comply with regulations and what comes from the highest offices.

“If we can’t play, we’d still like to honour the value of the sporting competition that has already taken place on the field.

“We’re talking about where the Scudetto would go, but it’s for the Federal Council to decide.

“We still have to reach a conclusion for next season, from the teams who will play in European competitions to promotions and relegations.”

For clarity, when pushed on whether or not a winner would be decided even if the action on the pitch couldn’t resume he responded with a simple “yes, absolutely”.