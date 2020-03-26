Great Seasons: Gianfranco Zola – 1994/95

Despite a Gianluca Vialli inspired Juventus clinching a first Scudetto in a decade, as well as the Coppa Italia, Gianfranco Zola’s inspiring contribution at Parma set him apart as 1994/95 Player of the Season.

The diminutive schemer had moved north from Napoli a year earlier and expected to help supply the ammunition for his fellow attackers, however, the campaign became the most prolific of his career with 28 goals in all competitions.

During a season wherein the Gialloblu were fighting on three fronts right until the very end, the Italian international did not only reach a career best total, but never went more than three games without scoring.

The campaign became a battle between the Crociati and Bianconeri, as Zola netted four times in both the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup en route to the final in both competitions against the Turin giants, with Parma triumphing in Europe.

Although the future Chelsea legend scored the only goal to see the Gialloblu past Ukrainian side Odesse, it was his domestic contribution that was so impressive. An 89th minute winner early in the season against Roma signalled his match-winning capabilities and was phenomenal as the side chased down silverware.

Zola scored both goals as Parma overcame Brescia – the second a wonderful Maradona-like curling freekick – and against Sampdoria he was unstoppable in a 3-2 victory, with another double and exquisite back-heeled assist for Faustino Asprilla.

Unfortunately, the Sardinian and his teammates just failed to maintain their title challenge and slipped to third place on the final weekend, but should not deter from his individual performances.