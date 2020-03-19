Great Seasons: Juan Sebastian Veron – 1999/2000

Lazio recorded a memorable Serie A and Coppa Italia double during their centenary year and from a star-studded squad it was new arrival Juan Sebastian Veron that shone brightest, as he helped the club to a magical 1999/2000 campaign.

After joining the Biancocelesti from Parma for €12 million, the Argentine’s campaign could not have started better with Lazio lifting the European Super Cup after a 1-0 win against Manchester United in Monaco on his debut.

When the domestic season got underway three days later, the midfielder played a huge role in the Aquile’s title challenge getting off to a wonderful start – scoring five times as Lazio went unbeaten for the first nine games.

While the South American failed to maintain that level of prolificacy over the following months, his consistently high performances ensured that his new side continued their Scudetto challenge into the closing stages.

March 25, 2000 was the next time Veron found the net, but it was the crucial winning goal the Derby della Capitale against Roma, before a match-winning display on the final day.

Although Juventus’ loss to Perugia played a significant part, the former Sampdoria man provided a goal and assist at the Stadio Olimpico against Reggina to pip the Bianconeri to the title by a point.

An eighth goal of the season meant that only striker Marcelo Salas had scored more goals for the Aquile that season and a stalemate versus Inter a few days later – triumphing 2-1 on aggregate – delivered a much deserved third trophy.