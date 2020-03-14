Hellas Verona defender Inter’s top transfer target

It looks as though Hellas Verona defender Marash Kumbulla is Inter’s top transfer target to strengthen their defence.

The Albanian has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with the Gialloblu this season, becoming a key figure for the side in their return to top flight football.

As a result Tuttosport reports several sides are keeping a close eye on Kumbulla, with Inter keen to secure his signature once the transfer window opens.

It’s believed Verona are looking for a fee in the region of €25 million for the defender, a figure Napoli agreed to pay during the winter transfer window, only for the 20-year-old to turn down a move.

If Inter are to secure Kumbulla’s signature they will have to been out some stiff competition, as the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all shown interest as well.

German clubs are also in the mix with RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich all keeping a close eye on proceedings.