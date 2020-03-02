Ibrahimovic and Donnarumma’s AC Milan futures in doubt

Both Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Donnarumma are facing uncertain futures at AC Milan.

Zvonimir Boban and Paolo Maldini’s planned exits at the end of the season have put the continuity of the pair in doubt.

Corriere dello Sport have reported that the Swedish forward returned to the Stadio San Siro largely due to the persistent efforts of Boban and Maldini, and their futures lying away from Milan have the Swede and Mino Raiola thinking things through.

The pair had promised him an important role for next season and the 38-year-old was keen to continue at the club but that could all change now.

Donnarumma, meanwhile, has a contract that expires in June 2021 and Ivan Gazidis has already made it clear that any offered renewal will see him paid less than the €6 million he currently earns per year.

With Europe’s elite interested – namely Juventus and Real Madrid – the youngster could look to leave the Rossoneri.