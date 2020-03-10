Ilicic: Atalanta aren’t a surprise anymore, we want to keep getting better

Josip Ilicic and Atalanta are determined to continue showing that they deserve to be dining at Europe’s top table after reaching the Champions League’s quarter-finals on Tuesday evening.

Ilicic netted all of La Dea’s goals in a 4-3 victory at Mestalla to complete an 8-4 aggregate win, ensuring they booked their place in Europe’s last eight in their first ever Champions League campaign.

“Atalanta aren’t a surprise any longer,” the Slovenian said to UEFA.com after the game.

“We’re doing great things and want to carry on. We want to show we deserve to be here and improve day by day.”

The No.72 has always shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, but Gian Piero Gasperini has him playing the most consistent and best football of his life in Bergamo.

“I think about what I have to do, not about the opponents,” Ilicic added.

“I am getting better with age, I am having fun and want to carry on improving.”