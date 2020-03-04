Inter donate €100,000 to help battle coronavirus outbreak

Inter and President Steven Zhang have announced they are donating €100,000 to the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences “L. Sacco” of Milan, directed by Prof. Massimo Galli to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

There are over 3,000 cases of the virus in Italy, with 107 deaths and 276 people having recovered.

Lombardy is one of the regions that has been hit the hardest by the outbreak, and Inter have made a €100,000 donation to help research into the disease.

“FC Internazionale Milano and Steven Zhang announce the donation of 100,000 euro to the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences “L. Sacco” of Milan, directed by Prof. Massimo Galli,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“The donation, in the intentions of Inter and its President, is functional to support the research activities, flagship of the Department, a structure of excellence that has distinguished itself for having identified the first 3 complete genomes, obtained from Italian isolates of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in Lombardy.

“The work was carried out by the group of Milan State University and Sacco Hospital, coordinated by the professors of the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences of Milan University Gianguglielmo Zehender, Claudia Balotta and Massimo Galli, the same team that completed the isolation of 3 COVID-19 coronavirus strains currently circulating in the Codogno area.

“The ongoing analysis of further genomes will allow to obtain more precise estimates of the virus entry into our country and possible ways of spreading it.

“Inter has an indissoluble bond with the city of Milan and is proud of the dedication with which all the staff of the Sacco Hospital are dealing with the exceptional situation,” said President Steven Zhang.

“Since the beginning of the coronavirus emergency we have followed with particular attention and apprehension the evolution of the situation, both as a club and as a shareholder, stressing in all locations as the only priority was public health and safety.

“It is for this reason that FC Internazionale Milano feels the duty to support the Sacco Hospital,” concluded Club President Steven Zhang.”