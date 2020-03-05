Inter eyeing Atalanta striker should Lautaro leave

As rumours continue to swirl regarding the future of Lautaro Martinez, Inter have lined up Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata as a possible replacement.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri this summer, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona both reportedly willing to fight it out for his services.

While Lautaro has a release clause that is valid in July for €111 million, it doesn’t appear either Spanish side is willing to pay that figure in one instalment, meaning Inter could ask for as much as €150m for their star man.

The Nerazzurri are already hard at work looking at possible replacements, and calciomercato.com reports one name being discussed is Zapata.

Inter were linked with a move for the Colombian last summer before landing Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, but talks could reopen in the coming weeks given the good relations between the two Italian sides.

So far this season Zapata has 12 goals in 18 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta.