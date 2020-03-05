Inter-Getafe behind closed doors

UEFA have announced that Inter-Getafe will be played behind closed doors, along with Valencia-Atalanta, but no reference was made to any of the other matches involving Italian clubs.

La Dea take on the Spanish side on Tuesday, while the Nerazzurri welcome Getafe to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on March 12.

“Following decisions taken by authorities in Italy and Spain respectively, and related to measures regarding the COVID-19 virus, two UEFA club competition matches will go ahead next week as scheduled, but behind closed doors,” read a statement from UEFA.

“They are the Champions League, Round of 16, second leg Valencia v Atalanta on March 10 and Europa League, Round of 16, first leg Inter v Getafe on March 12.

“UEFA Youth League matches which are scheduled to take place in Italy next week will also be played behind closed doors, in accordance with decisions taken by the Italian authorities.

“Any further update regarding other UEFA competition matches will be published on UEFA.com in due course.”

As of this time no decision has been made on whether fans will be prevented from attending Juventus-Lyon, Roma-Sevilla or Barcelona-Napoli .