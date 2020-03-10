Inter-Getafe could be called off or postponed

Getafe President Angel Torres has let it be known their Europa League match with Inter should be cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Although Atalanta’s Champions League match with Valencia in Spain on Tuesday was allowed to be played, the Spanish government announced on Tuesday that all direct flights from Italy to Spain have been banned until March 25.

As a result it throws Thursday’s encounter at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza into question, though Torres believes it will not be played.

“The Spanish government made this decree which I think is right, so we’ll see what the Italian government has to say,” he told reporters.

“If they agree, we won’t be able to fly and the match will be cancelled or postponed.

“There is no definitive decision, as UEFA have said nothing. We are talking but they must decide today.

“We aren’t afraid [of flying], just showing some responsibility and caution. The virus is in Madrid too, so we don’t need to go to Italy.”

It remains to be seen what will happen with the other Italian clubs still in Europe, as Roma take on Sevilla on Thursday as well, Barcelona host Napoli next week and Juventus play Lyon.