Inter in isolation after Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Inter, along with Juventus, have gone into isolation and suspended training after Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus.

The defender became the first Serie A player to test positive for the virus on Wednesday, with the news coming just days after Juventus-Inter.

? | ANNOUNCEMENT All competitive activities suspended: the official statement ? https://t.co/gbtiaEbd93#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) March 11, 2020

Although the Italian did not feature in the match, the Nerazzurri announced that they will begin the necessary procedures following the news, including suspending training.

“Following Juventus FC’s announcement that their player Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19, FC Internazionale announce that all competitive activities have been suspended until further notice,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“The club is currently taking steps to put all the necessary procedures into place.”

Inter were scheduled to play Getafe in the Europa League on Thursday, but that match was called off by UEFA after the Spanish side refused to travel to Italy.