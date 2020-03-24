Inter move still on the cards for Chelsea forward

Inter are still hopeful of signing Olivier Giroud when the transfer window reopens.

Antonio Conte and the Nerazzurri were keen to bring the Frenchman to Milan in January, though they couldn’t get a deal over the line.

The forward had been struggling for minutes at Chelsea, though he did then start to find himself in Frank Lampard’s plans before the season was suspended.

But TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that Giroud’s newfound time on the pitch in London hasn’t changed the player’s mind, and he is still hoping to leave Stamford Bridge given the opportunity.

Giroud’s contract at Chelsea expires in June and he will be available on a free transfer when the transfer window reopens.

Although he felt let down by Inter and Conte failing to make the move happen in the winter window, he is still keen on the idea of moving to Northern Italy.