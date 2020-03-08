Inter player ratings: Young caught out as faint Scudetto hopes fade

Inter fell to a 2-0 defeat to Juventus at an empty Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday, as their hopes of winning the Scudetto took a huge blow.

The Nerazzurri fell behind to an Aaron Ramsey tap-in early in the second half, before Paulo Dybala came off the bench to seal victory for Juventus with a wonderful dribble and finish, as the Bianconeri moved nine points clear of their opponents.

Despite a positive start, Inter rarely looked like troubling Juventus’ defence and struggled to get attacking pair Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez involved, as they succumbed to a costly defeat in the title race.