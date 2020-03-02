Inter President hits out at Lega Serie A President: You’re a clown

It doesn’t look as though the bad blood between Inter and Lega Serie A is going away anytime soon after Nerazzurri President Steven Zhang labeled Paolo Dal Pino “the biggest clown he’s ever seen”.

The issue stems from the Lega’s decision to postpone six matches over the weekend, including Juventus-Inter, after an agreement had already been reached to play the matches behind closed doors.

Although a meeting between Lega Serie A and FIGC looks to have resolved the issue regarding when the postponed matches will be played, Inter’s match with Sampdoria remains without a date due to the Nerazzurri’s congested fixture list.

As a result Zhang didn’t hold back in criticizing Dal Pino for his handling of the situation, calling the Lega Serie A President the “biggest clown he has ever seen”.

“Playing around the calendar and always putting the public health as secondary consideration,” he wrote on his Instagram stories. “You are probably the biggest and darkest clown I have ever seen. #24hours #48hours? #7days? And what else? What’s your next step?

“And now you speak about sportsmanship & fair competition? How about we don’t protect our players or coaches and ask them to play for you 24/7 none stop?

“Yes, I’m speaking at you. Our Lega President #PaoloDalPino! #shameonyou.

“It’s time to stand up and take your responsibility! This is what we do in 2020! Everybody around the world, doesn’t matter if you’re an Inter fan or Juve fan or no fan at all. Please be safe.

“This is the most important thing for you, your family and our society.”