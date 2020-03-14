Inter ready to tie down defender amidst Barcelona and Manchester City interest

Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has emerged as a target for Premier League champions Manchester City and Spanish leaders Barcelona, but the Nerazzurri are reluctant to sell.

The 20-year-old has broken into Antonio Conte’s first team over the course of the season and replaced veteran Diego Godin at the back last time out, in a 2-0 defeat to Juventus.

A positive breakout campaign at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza has caught the attention of a host of European clubs, with Tuttosport claiming Barcelona and Manchester City are keen to swoop.

However, Inter are determined to retain the former Atalanta youngster and have already begun plans to renew Bastoni’s contract at the end of the season.

The deal would see Bastoni commit to Inter until 2024 and be rewarded with a significant wage rise on his existing agreement, as the Nerazzurri look to ward off suitors.

Bastoni has scored once in 17 appearances for Inter this season, with his sole strike coming in a 1-1 draw against Lecce in January.