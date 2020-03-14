Inter start global crowdfunding campaign for coronavirus research

Inter have started a global crowdfunding campaign for coronavirus research, with the proceeds being donated to the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Clinical Sciences at the L.Sacco hospital in Milan.

As of Saturday there are over 21,000 cases in the country, with the number of deaths standing at 1,441 and 1,966 people having recovered.

“Together as a team. Inter are back in the fight against the Coronavirus through a global crowdfunding campaign, with the aim of not only involving the Inter Club but also fans from all over the world,” read a statement on the Inter website.

“The proceeds of the fundraising campaign, which was launched via Facebook today, will be donated to the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Clinical Sciences of the Luigi Sacco Hospital in Milan, which is a leading centre for infectious diseases and epidemiological emergencies. The objective of donating is to fund the research activities of the Milanese hospital, which is playing a key role at an international level in the development of a vaccine for Covid-19: an aid not only for Italy but for all the countries affected by this health emergency.

“The crowdfunding is organised in collaboration with the Francesca Rava Foundation – NPH Italia Onlus, which is at the forefront of the Coronavirus emergency in coordination with the region of Lombardy (www.fondazionefrancescarava.org).

“The whole of Inter have contributed to the fundraising campaign: €500,000 has been donated by first team players, technical staff and employees of the club. The baton is now passed to the fans who can join the campaign with a donation from anywhere in the world.

“The fundraising campaign runs alongside numerous initiatives that Suning and FC Internazionale Milano have immediately implemented to support the fight against the spread of Coronavirus first in China and then in Italy. 300,000 masks were donated to the city of Wuhan in support of the Chinese population, and in the last Milan Derby the Nerazzurri players took to the pitch wearing a patch dedicated to China. While in Italy, Suning and Inter have donated €100,000 in recent weeks to the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Clinics at the L.Sacco hospital in Milan, as well as donating 300,000 masks and other health products to the National Department of Civil Protection.

“You can make your contribution using this link, #TogetherAsATeam!”