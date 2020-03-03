Inter tell Lega Serie A: Sampdoria before Juventus match

In a letter written to Lega Serie A, Inter have made it clear they want their postponed match with Sampdoria to be played before taking on Juventus.

The league has been thrown into disarray after several matches in Round 25 and 25 were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak that has affected much of northern Italy.

While reports on Monday suggested matches from Round 26 would be played on March 9, including Juventus-Inter, those suggestions have been shot down by the Nerazzurri according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Director Giuseppe Marotta wrote a letter to Lega Serie A stating that Inter will not take into consideration modifying the fixture list until it has been completed.

That’s because as of now there is no date for Inter-Sampdoria which was postponed in Round 25.

Inter are asking that the matches scheduled for this weekend be played regularly, and that should Lega President Paolo Dal Pino “look to push back a match day in order to play matches that have been postponed, that they move forward with playing the matches in order, which is true to the norms of the Lega and Federation that govern the sport.”

The letter also states that Inter “reserve the right to take any action or initiative if decisions are made that violate the sporting and federal norms, causing damage to a club and/or the health of its employees.”