Inter to get discount on Moses signing

Inter will require Chelsea to lower their demands for Victor Moses if they are to make the Nigerian’s loan a permanent transfer.

Moses arrived in January on an initial loan deal but the clubs’ agreement outlined that that deal could become permanent if the Nerazzurri paid an additional €12 million in the summer.

TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that while Inter are interested in tying him down to a longer deal, they will only do so if the Premier League club accept a lower offer.

But Frank Lampard sees no place for the converted full-back in his plans, and that has opened the door to his exit.

Additionally, the player’s contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire at the end of June 2021, meaning the Londoners are happy to offload him for any sum.