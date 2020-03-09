Inter waive UEFA Youth League participation

Inter have decided not to fulfil their UEFA Youth League knockout round tie with Rennes, accepting a 3-0 defeat.

The Milanese club have taken the decision due to Italy’s continued struggles with the coronavirus, with over 6,000 people now affection nationwide and 366 deaths being put down to its spread.

“FC Internazionale Milano has announced that their Primavera side will not take part in Inter vs. Rennes,” read a club statement on Monday, “the game in the round of 16 of the UEFA Youth League scheduled for Wednesday 11 March in Florence.

“The Club, who have always put public health before all else, have come to this decision in order to protect the health of its players, members and employees.”

The Nerazzurri’s statement continued to say that all youth activities would be put on hold while the crisis is ongoing.

“The Club recognises the importance of this fixture as well as the fact that deciding not to take part will result in an automatic 3-0 defeat, but the above reasons cannot be ignored and the Club is doing everything possible to follow official instructions from all of the relevant authorities.

“As of today, all activities for the Primavera side will be suspended, with the same action already taken for the rest of the Club’s youth sides.”