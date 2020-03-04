Inter’s Coppa Italia semi-final at Napoli postponed

Napoli and Inter’s Coppa Italia semi-final showdown, which was due to be played at the Stadio San Paolo on Thursday evening, has become the latest game postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy.

The news comes less than 24 hours after the competition’s other semi-final between Juventus and AC Milan was also confirmed as postponed until a later date.

As the majority of games previously effected by the outbreak have been in the north of Italy it was thought that the clash would go ahead as planned.

However, news broke early on Wednesday morning that due to concerns over the spread of the virus the contest would be postponed, at the request of the Italian government, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Reports on Tuesday afternoon had suggested that the government were considering suspending all sporting events for 30 days as they look for ways to prevent any further spread of the virus and the postponement of both semi-final matches suggests that they’re starting to implement that plan.