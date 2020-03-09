Italian prime minister confirms suspension of Serie A

Serie A has been suspended due to the coronavirus’ continued spread throughout Italy.

It had been rumoured over the weekend that football would be forced to take an indefinite break, and those whispers gained weight with minister for health Vincenzo Spadafora stating his support for bringing things to a halt.

Italy’s National Olympic Committee – CONI – met on Monday afternoon and requested that the government stopped all sport from continuing.

Later on Monday evening, prime minister Giuseppe Conte confirmed that Serie A would be suspended.

Restrictions on travel and movement within the country were also increased to take every region into consideration, rather than just a handful of those in the north.