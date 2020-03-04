Italian prime minister Conte: Lega Serie A will decide how to manage the coronavirus situation

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte has said that it will be Lega Serie A’s decision as to how they deal with the coronavirus’ outbreak.

The comments come despite recent reports suggesting the government had requested the postponement of Thursday evening’s planned Coppa Italia semi-final between Napoli and Inter.

The government had issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon in which they suggested that they were considering postponing all sporting events for 30 days, but Conte’s latest statement suggests it will not be his decision.

“Lega will decide whether to play behind closed doors or to postpone matches,” Conte said during a meeting with government delegates.

“Our line is based on maximum transparency. We want to involve the regions, but we must be careful not to deviate from the guidelines of the medical professionals.”

“The situation has our full attention, we are taking decisions that affect the lifestyle of Italians and we are still in a situation of alarm, according to scientific data.”

Several Serie A and Coppa Italia fixtures have already been postponed due to the outbreak, but it’s unclear how it will affect games in the future with neither Lega Serie A nor the government willing to take responsibility for implementing a long term plan.