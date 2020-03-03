Italy considering halting all sporting events for 30 days

The Italian government is considering suspending all sporting events in the country for the next 30 days due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

There are now over 2,000 cases in the country and 79 dead after another 27 people passed away over the past 24 hours.

As a result ANSA reports the scientific community has advised the government to stop all sporting events for 30 days in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Avoid all events for 30 days, including sporting, that involve crowds of people not respecting a safe distance from one other of at least one metre,” read a statement as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It’s possible that Premier Giuseppe Conte could integrate that decision into the March 1 decree that would then be adopted throughout the entire country.