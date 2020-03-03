Italy handed Nations League group with Netherlands, Bosnia and Poland

Italy will square off with Netherlands, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland in the 2020/21 Nations League after being drawn in Group A1.

Last time out the Roberto Mancini’s side finish second in A3 behind eventual winners Portugal.

This time around the tournament has been revamped in order to further minimize the number of friendly matches played, while also enhancing sporting fairness as all teams in the same group will play their last match on the same day and at the same time.

As a result sides that finished last in their group in the previous tournament were not relegated.

Italy were placed in Group A1 with Netherlands, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Poland. Matches will be played from September 3 to November 17, 2020, with group winners taking part in the final four in June 2021.

Italy’s last competitive match with the Netherlands dates back to Euro 2008 which saw the Azzurri fall 3-0.

Poland were in the Azzurri’s Nations League group last campaign, with the matches ending in a 1-1 draw at home and a 1-0 away win.

Bosnia were in Italy’s Euro 2020 qualifying group which saw Mancini’s men earn a 2-1 home win and a 3-0 away victory.

Here’s a look at all the groups.

League A

Group 1

Netherlands, Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Poland

Group 2

England, Belgium, Denmark, Iceland

Group 3

Portugal, France, Sweden, Croatia

Group 4

Switzerland, Spain, Ukraine, Germany

League B

Group 1

Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland, Romania

Group 2

Czech Republic, Scotland, Slovakia, Israel

Group 3

Russia, Serbia, Turkey, Hungary

Group 4

Wales, Finland, Republic of Ireland, Bulgaria

League C

Group 1

Azerbaijan, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro

Group 2

Armenia, Estonia, North Macedonia, Georgia

Group 3

Moldova, Slovenia, Kosovo, Greece

Group 4

Kazakhstan, Lithuania, Belarus, Albania

League D

Group 1

Malta, Andorra, Latvia, Faroe Islands

Group 2

San Marino, Lichtenstein, Gibraltar