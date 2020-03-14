Juventus could look to Jesus if Kane not available

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus could become a potential summer target for Juventus if Fabio Paratici can’t secure a deal to bring England captain Harry Kane to Turin.

Jesus has scored 37 goals in 92 appearances for City since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium in 2017 and Paratici has shortlisted the striker along with Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi.

According to Tuttosport, Kane is Paratici’s main target but it’s reported that although the 26-year-old is keen to embark on a new experience outside of the Premier League a move to either Manchester United or City interests him.

It’s thought that if Kane was to make the move to the blue half of Manchester Jesus would become surplus to requirements in Pep Guardiola’s squad, opening the door for La Vecchia Signora to land the Brazil international.

Recent reports have suggested that Paratici is eager to bring a proven goal scorer to the club in the summer as he looks to take some pressure off the shoulders of ageing superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.