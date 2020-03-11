Juventus defender Rugani tests positive for coronavirus

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first Serie A player to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The statement was released by the Bianconeri on Wednesday evening, though the 25-year-old is currently symptomless.

“The footballer, Daniele Rugani has tested positive for Coronavirus-COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” read a statement on the Juventus website.

“Juventus Football Club is currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including those who have had contact with him.”

Juventus trained regularly on Wednesday but the news could see the entire squad be put into quarantine.

While Serie A has been suspended until April 3, the Bianconeri were scheduled to play Lyon in the Champions League on March 17. It remains to be seen what this news means for the contest.