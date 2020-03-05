Juventus donate food from postponed AC Milan clash to charity

Juventus have donated over three tons of food to charity after their scheduled Coppa Italia fixture with AC Milan was postponed this week.

None of the food which had been set to be prepared for the game will go to waste, with the Bianconeri taking the decision to offload it onto local organisations who provide food for those in need.

“Juventus has, in fact, decided to prepare the food anyway and specifically donate them to the needy,” read an official club statement on Thursday afternoon.

“This was done so thanks to the help of four associations in Turin, which took care, between yesterday and this morning, of the collection and distribution of food: Banco Alimentare, SERMIG, Community of Sant’Egidio and Specchio dei Tempi Foundation.”

Juventus expect to return to Serie A action this weekend against either Inter or Bologna, though official fixture confirmation is yet to arrive from Lega Serie A.