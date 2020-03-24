Juventus have summer transfer priority

Juventus are reportedly planning to make Brescia midfielder Sandro Tonali their priority when the summer transfer window opens in July.

The Rondinelle are currently sitting on the bottom of the Serie A table but the 19-year-old starlet has been a revelation with his performances in midfield.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are leading Italian rivals Inter as well as European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City for the signature of Tonali and they plan to lower his price tag of €50 million by sending some youngsters to Brescia.

To persuade Leonessa president Massimo Cellino into giving a discount, the Bianconeri want to send midfielders Hans Nicolussi Cavaglia and Idrissa Toure, as well as striker Stephy Mavididi to the Lombard club.

Tonali has played 23 Serie A matches so far in 2019/20 and he has scored once as well as provided five assists. He was also a fundamental part of Brescia finishing on top of Serie B in 2018/19.