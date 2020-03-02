Juventus-Inter likely to be played March 9

It looks as though the Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter will be played on March 9 after an agreement between the FIGC and Lega Serie A.

The league was thrown into disarray over the weekend after matches were set to be played behind closed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Juventus-Inter was one of six matches set to be played behind closed doors, but the Lega Serie A opted to postpone the encounter and the five other contests to May 13.

However a meeting between the Lega Serie A and the FIGC on Monday looks to have resolved the fixture chaos somewhat, with the rearranged matches now set to be played between March 7 and March 9 according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Juventus-Inter is expected to be played on March 9 at 20:45 local time, with the other matches scheduled as follows.

Saturday March 7

Sampdoria-Hellas Verona (20:45)

Sunday March 8

Udinese-Fiorentina (20:45)

Monday March 9

AC Milan-Genoa (18:30)

Parma-SPAL (18:30)

Sassuolo-Brescia (18:30)

In order to have the season finish by May 24, the penultimate weekend of games will be played midweek between May 12 to May 14, while all subsequent match days have been pushed back.

Round 27 now looks like this:

Friday March 13

Hellas Verona-Napoli (18:45)

Bologna-Juventus (20:45)

Saturday March 14

SPAL-Cagliari (15:00)

Genoa-Parma (18:00)

Torino-Udinese (20:45)

Sunday March 15

Lecce-AC Milan (12:30)

Fiorentina-Brescia (15:00)

Atalanta-Lazio (15:00)

Inter-Sassuolo (18:00)

Roma-Sampdoria (20:45)

The matches postponed from Round 25 – Torino-Parma, Hellas Verona-Cagliari and Atalanta-Sassuolo – are exempted to be played on Wednesday March 18, while Inter-Sampdoria remains without a date at this time.