Juventus interested in Tottenham striker

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has emerged as a potential summer transfer target for Juventus as they look to bring in a prolific goal scorer to lighten the load on Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kane has scored 181 goals in 278 appearances for Spurs, but despite his long tenure in North London the England captain is apparently looking to leave the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in search of silverware.

According to Tuttosport, Kane is the perfect fit for the Bianconeri as they look for a frontman who guarantees goals.

Fabio Paratici is now following the 26-year-old’s situation closely but it’s thought that a bid of around €150 million will be needed to secure Kane’s services, which could see La Vecchia Signora look for cheaper alternatives.

Tottenham’s exit from the Champions League at the hands of RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening will only add further fuel to Kane’s desire to leave north London.

The defeat confirmed yet another season without a trophy for Spurs and Kane has never managed to get his hands on silverware at the club.