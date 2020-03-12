Juventus-Lyon and Manchester City-Real Madrid called off

The Champions League games between Juventus-Lyon and Manchester City-Real Madrid have been postponed as squads have been quarantined due to the coronavirus.

Both the Bianconeri and the La Liga outfit have been forced into isolation after Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus, along with a Real Madrid basketball player who uses the same training facilities.

“Following the quarantine imposed on players of Juventus and Real Madrid CF, the following UEFA Champions League matches will not take place as scheduled,” read a statement on the UEFA website.

“UEFA Champions League, Round of 16:

“Manchester City FC – Real Madrid CF, 17 March, 21:00CET

“Juventus – Olympique Lyonnais, 17 March, 21:00CET

“Further decisions on the two matches will be communicated in due course.”

The decision comes after Europa League matches featuring Sevilla-Roma and Inter-Getafe were postponed, while no decision has been made on Napoli’s trip to Barcelona next week.

While unconfirmed, there are reports that UEFA could postpone both the Champions League and Europa League at a meeting on Tuesday.